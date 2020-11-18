Kal Rotary helps upgrade Vernon Ski Club’s cabin

A $10,000 donation from the Kalamalka Rotary Club helped the Vernon Ski Club make necessary upgrades to their cabin at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Contributed)

New windows, doors and siding helped upgrade Vernon Ski Club’s cabin at SilverStar Mountain Resort, but it wouldn’t have been possible without a generous $10,000 donation from the Kalamalka Rotary Club.

The club cabin was fundraised, designed and built by volunteers and supporters in 1992 and volunteers continue to maintain the 28-year-old building.

“We are fortunate to have the club cabin thanks to the efforts made many years ago by our past members, along with the support of the Canada West Sports Training Society,” VSC president Murray Smith said. “A huge thank you to Kal Rotary for the donation that allowed us to proceed with the work, along with the team from VSC that made it happen.”

The ski club, which has been developing youth alpine ski racers for more than 85 years, houses athletes, parents and coaches during training days with higher-level athletes training four days a week — although, modifications will be required this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that our programs foster not only ski racing skills, but amazing technical skiers by offering a fun, safe progression with a peer group of advanced skiers and outstanding coaches. Our philosophy is that the best racers also build athleticism outside of the gates with lots of time skiing the whole mountain,” Smith said.

“We take pride in the fact that many VSC athletes move on to regional, provincial, national, and university teams, as well as every athlete focusing on excellence in skiing and life.”

The ski club’s 2020 national and provincial championships have been curbed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabin upgrades project ran a total cost of $46,000. Annual fundraising from raffle ticket sales and the Ski Swap covered the remaining balance.

“Rotary and our Dream Auction donors recognize that Vernon Ski Club helps make the North Okanagan a great place to live,” said Kal Rotary’s local donations chair Mike Nolan. “The club’s success pays dividends in recreation and sports, youth excellence and economic development.”

The donation comes on the heels of the service club’s cancellation of its own fundraising event, the annual Dream Auction. Despite having to move to the fundraiser online, Kal Rotary’s commitment to their community and not-for-profit sector continues.

Kal Rotary is accepting donations until Nov. 21 on its GoFundMe campaign: Kalamalka Rotary Dream Fund 2020.

