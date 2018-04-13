The lane west of Kal Tire Place is closed with the arena expansion construction project ongoing. (City of Vernon photo)

Kal Tire Place lane closed

Lane considered a construction zone; traffic to obey signage

The City of Vernon and VVI Construction are reminding the public that the lane west of Kal Tire Place is closed to public traffic and is considered a construction zone.

People wanting to reach the north parking lot must use the entrance east of the building at the traffic light. The west lane has fencing and signage identifying the construction zone.

“The public are asked to obey the signage to ensure their safety and the safety of the workers on site,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “We thank you for your cooperation.”


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna suspect leaps into Similkameen River to escape cops
Next story
Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre founder remembered

Just Posted

Kal Tire Place lane closed

Lane considered a construction zone; traffic to obey signage

Roller skating funds go to Broncos

Admissions from tonight’s Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation public event going to Humboldt

More Vernon roadwork Monday

Drilling to take place on 15th Avenue between 29th and 32nd Streets

No mystery to orange rocks on Kelowna beach

As suspected, Mother Nature is the reason for the orange tinge to a local beach

Tragedy hits home

AT RANDOM: Humboldt crash prompts sports editor Kevin Mitchell to reflect on his time on the road

Your April 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Suspect leaps into Similkameen River after off-duty cop makes arrest

Kelowna man deals with hypothermia and charges

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Most Read