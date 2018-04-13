Kal Tire Place lane closed

The lane west of Kal Tire Place is closed with the arena expansion construction project ongoing. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon and VVI Construction are reminding the public that the lane west of Kal Tire Place is closed to public traffic and is considered a construction zone.

People wanting to reach the north parking lot must use the entrance east of the building at the traffic light. The west lane has fencing and signage identifying the construction zone.

“The public are asked to obey the signage to ensure their safety and the safety of the workers on site,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “We thank you for your cooperation.”



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

