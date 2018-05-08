Kalamalka Lake water source back on after turbidity levels return to normal

With turbidity in the water returning to normal conditions, the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on.

Regional District of North Okanagan made the announcement to Greater Vernon Water customers Tuesday morning.

“The decision to turn the Kalamalka Lake water source back on is based on reduced turbidity and good ultraviolet disinfection levels,” said Renee Clark, RDNO’s water quality manager. “Water is now being supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant and the Kalamalka Lake, Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant.”

RELATED: Kalamalka Lake water source turned off

Staff continues to monitor water quality and will notify customers of any changes.

For further information, please contact 250-550-3700 or visit its website at www.rdno.ca.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.