Kalamalka Lake water source back on

Kalamalka Lake water source back on after turbidity levels return to normal

With turbidity in the water returning to normal conditions, the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on.

Regional District of North Okanagan made the announcement to Greater Vernon Water customers Tuesday morning.

“The decision to turn the Kalamalka Lake water source back on is based on reduced turbidity and good ultraviolet disinfection levels,” said Renee Clark, RDNO’s water quality manager. “Water is now being supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant and the Kalamalka Lake, Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant.”

RELATED: Kalamalka Lake water source turned off

Staff continues to monitor water quality and will notify customers of any changes.

For further information, please contact 250-550-3700 or visit its website at www.rdno.ca.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison
Next story
Update: Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

Vernon family that built a nest for owls watching as babies hatch and become active

Lumby council reviews financial statements

Council was presented the 2017 financial statements by Dustin Stadnyk of Rossworn Henderson.

Kalamalka Lake water source back on

Kalamalka Lake water source back on after turbidity levels return to normal

School district 83 budget jumps by $3 million

Most of increase to be consumed by higher enrolment

City of Vernon removes load restrictions

Effective Tuesday; had been in place since mid-April

Flood waters rise in Falkland

Spring melt hits small community near Vernon ahead of schedule

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Community unplugs and plays

Unplug and Play week wrapped up Sunday with a free Family Play Festival in Polson Park

Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Residents of the Delta MHP were set to fight the evictions, but now feel they are without recourse

Outlaws lasso Adanacs 8-1 in Vernon men’s baseball

Vernon Men’s Baseball League action

Okanagan Symphony goes big for season finale

The OSO presents Triomphe! in Kelowna May 11, Penticton May 12 and Vernon May 13

Free fishing at Polson Park catches on

PHOTOS: Kalamalka FlyFishers event reels in a crowd

Most Read