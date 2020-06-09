The Kalamalka Lake water source was first turned off due to higher turbidity Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Stock photo)

Kalamalka Lake water source back on for North Okanagan customers

RDNO announced Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on since its shut off in April

Water is back on for Kalamalka Lake customers in the Regional District of North Okanagan is back on as turbidity levels have returned to an acceptable level.

The Kalamalka Lake water source was first turned off April 22, due to increase turbidity and as there is no filtration at the Mission Hill Treatment Plan this source is vulnerable to weather and other conditions that could affect the lake’s water quality.

Turbidity first started to increase as a result of melting snow which led to higher water levels in Coldstream Creek which feeds into the lake.

The quick-moving water stirs up sediment in the stream channel and lake bottom causing less clarity and a reduction in water quality.

The water source was once again turned on to serve its regular Greater Vernon Water customers Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

