Kalamalka Lake water source turned off due to turbidity

All Greater Vernon Water customers will have their water supplied by Duteau Creek in the meantime

The Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned off due to increasing turbidity.

Melting snow has led to higher water level in Coldstream Creek. With faster moving water feeding into Kalamalka Lake, sediment gets stirred up in the stream channel and lake bottom, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said Thursday, April 23.

The Mission Hill Treatment Plant does not have a filtration system, meaning the water source is vulnerable to weather and other conditions that impact water quality, the district said.

As a result, all Greater Vernon Water customers will get their water from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until turbidity levels normalize in Kalamalka Lake.

The Duteau Creek facility was turned off April 7 for repairs but has since been reopened. The UV disinfection facility is now fully functional, its water meeting provincial drinking water standards with treatment by UV disinfection, clarification (Diffused Air Flotation or DAF) and chlorine.

“While the repairs to the Duteau Creek UV facility are not fully complete, the facility is still operational and effective at treating water with UV disinfection. We plan on completing the repairs in the fall when we are no longer experiencing freshet or high system water use,” said Tricia Brett, RDNO Water Quality Manager.

“All Greater Vernon Water customers can rest assured that their water is safe and we will notify them of when the switch back to the Kalamalka Lake water source is made,” said Brett.

