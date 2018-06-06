Kalamalka Lake water source turned on

RDNO said reduced turbidity allowed for source to be turned on June 6

Reduced turbidity has allowed for the Regional District of North Okanagan to turn on Kalamalka Lake water source taps.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan wishes to inform customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on today, June 6, 2018 as the turbidity in the water has returned to normal conditions,” the RDNO said in a release.

The decision to turn the Kalamalka Lake water source back on is based on reduced turbidity and good ultra violet disinfection levels. Water is now being supplied from both the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant and the Kalamalka Lake, Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant.

Staff continue to monitor water quality and will notify customers of any changes.

Related: Kalamalka Lake water source shut off again

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation
Next story
B.C. doctors told not to limit opioids or refuse care of chronic pain patients

Just Posted

Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared

South Fork Forest Service Road closed

To ensure public safety, it will be closed until further notice

Kalamalka Lake water source turned on

RDNO said reduced turbidity allowed for source to be turned on June 6

Vernon paddleboarder earns spot on Team Canada

Paddleboarder champion Lina Augaitis earns a spot on Team Canada.

VIDEO: Minard moved by Tim Hortons trophy

Panthers football team, Wray also honoured in 25th anniversary awards

Chaos creates food bank support

Annual crafting event, Creative Chaos, raised funds and non-perishables for those in need

ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why

B.C. woman chased by deer, prompts warning from conservation

Agressive deer leaves woman rattled and warning others on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout

Nature Conservancy of Canada brings 43 hectares near Morrissey Meadows into conservation fold

B.C. doctors told not to limit opioids or refuse care of chronic pain patients

College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. updated its standard of practice for prescribing opioids

Jehovah’s Witnesses filling events centre

Convention expected to bring over 3,000 to Penticton

Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Evictions for redevelopment a long-time issue for NDP

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behaviour by animals across B.C. through the spring

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Most Read