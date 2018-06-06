Kalamalka Lake water source turned on

RDNO said reduced turbidity allowed for source to be turned on June 6

Reduced turbidity has allowed for the Regional District of North Okanagan to turn on Kalamalka Lake water source taps.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan wishes to inform customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on today, June 6, 2018 as the turbidity in the water has returned to normal conditions,” the RDNO said in a release.

The decision to turn the Kalamalka Lake water source back on is based on reduced turbidity and good ultra violet disinfection levels. Water is now being supplied from both the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant and the Kalamalka Lake, Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant.

Staff continue to monitor water quality and will notify customers of any changes.

