Kalamalka Lake water source turning off for repairs starting Monday

Greater Vernon Water expects the repairs to last one week

The Kalamalka Lake water source is being turned off next week starting on Monday, May 17, 2021 for some operational repairs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers are being informed of a water source shut-off starting Monday.

The Kalamalka Lake water source will be turned off for some operational repairs starting May 17, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said in a press release.

The repairs are expected to take up to a week, the RDNO said, at which point the source will be brought back online.

“Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek source will notice the water is much softer and has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums,” the district said.

Staff will notify customers when the water source is turned back on.

Brendan Shykora

Drinking water