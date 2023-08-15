Kalamalka resort proposal back at Lake Country council

A resort development planned for Kalamalka Lake, which has been years in the making, is back before Lake Country council today, Aug. 15.

Cantiro Group LP is seeking approval to develop Owl’s Nest, a 38-unit strata in 20 buildings that includes 17 duplexes, one triplex, one single-family home, and an accessory building with a hot tub and pool.

The proposal includes a private access lane that circles the property, bike and walking trails, a beach area, and a private dock.

A staff report to council notes the development makes energy conservation a core objective of its design.

“The project is proposed to become one of the largest projects of Net Zero homes in the province. All units would be constructed to BC Energy Step Code Level 5 and Canadian Home Builders Association Net Zero, which means that the units would produce as much energy as they consume.”

Cantiro Group LLP began the application process in 2018 and the project has undergone several revisions.

The most recent change, in April 2023, saw council consider a proposed dock variance. Council deferred its decision, requesting that staff work with the applicant on a revised request.

The revised proposal will be considered at council’s Tuesday regular meeting.

