Cantiro Group LP is seeking approval to develop Owl’s Nest Resort on Kalamala Lake on the site of a former RV campground. (District of Lake Country)

Cantiro Group LP is seeking approval to develop Owl’s Nest Resort on Kalamala Lake on the site of a former RV campground. (District of Lake Country)

Kalamalka resort proposal back at Lake Country council

Owl’s Nest is a 38-unit strata community that includes duplexes, triplex, and single-family homes

A resort development planned for Kalamalka Lake, which has been years in the making, is back before Lake Country council today, Aug. 15.

Cantiro Group LP is seeking approval to develop Owl’s Nest, a 38-unit strata in 20 buildings that includes 17 duplexes, one triplex, one single-family home, and an accessory building with a hot tub and pool.

The proposal includes a private access lane that circles the property, bike and walking trails, a beach area, and a private dock.

A staff report to council notes the development makes energy conservation a core objective of its design.

“The project is proposed to become one of the largest projects of Net Zero homes in the province. All units would be constructed to BC Energy Step Code Level 5 and Canadian Home Builders Association Net Zero, which means that the units would produce as much energy as they consume.”

Cantiro Group LLP began the application process in 2018 and the project has undergone several revisions.

The most recent change, in April 2023, saw council consider a proposed dock variance. Council deferred its decision, requesting that staff work with the applicant on a revised request.

The revised proposal will be considered at council’s Tuesday regular meeting.

READ MORE: ‘Grossly intoxicated’ kayakers charged in Lake Country

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilDevelopersdevelopmentLake Country

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman walking in middle of Similkameen highway hit and killed by vehicle
Next story
Canadian COVID-19 activity showing early signs it may be increasing

Just Posted

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

Coldstream’s Isaac Olson helped the New England Free Jacks reach the Eastern Conference final in Major League Rugby earlier this season, and was a part of Canada’s men’s rugby 15s squad’s upcoming tour of Tonga. (freejacks.com)
Coldstream native impresses for Canadian national rugby team

Finger Eleven recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake Music Festival, and will be bringing their head banging tunes to Vernon in November. (Contributed)
Canadian rock veterans Finger Eleven making stop in Vernon

Two Vernon councillors would like to see Lakeview Park (pictured) and Becker Park added to the city’s list of parks prohibiting temporary overnight sheltering. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon parks list prohibiting temporary shelters may grow