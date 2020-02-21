(File photo)

Sewer service planned for South Okanagan community of Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen plans to extend Okanagan Falls system into Kaleden

A bylaw to create a Kaleden extension to the Okanagan Fall sewer service has passed first three readings at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The bylaw readings were approved at the Feb. 20 board meeting.

Included in the bylaw is an authorization to borrow up to $4,040,000 for the construction of the sewer system extension.

In a report to the board, Gillian Cramm, legislative services coordinator and Liisa Bloomfield, manager of engineering with the regional district, said the extension is needed to replace existing septic systems in Okanagan Falls with a sewage collection system.

“Current septic systems can have potential detrimental impacts upon the Okanagan watershed, including increasing nutrients and pathogens entering the lake leading to possible algae blooms, biological contamination, potable water concerns and impacts upon recreational uses,” the report states. “Without the elimination of the existing septic system, these impacts may arise in the future.”

The treatment plant in Okanagan Falls has the capacity for Kaleden and Skaha Estates to connect to the system.

The total cost of the sewer system is estimated at $10 million.

With grant funding of roughly $6 million from the New Building Canada II fund, the one-third balance will need to be covered by those in the service area.

A parcel tax of roughly $1,500 annually per parcel will be required for debt servicing, the report states.

The predesign for the extension is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Most Read