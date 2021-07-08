Gary Hill and BCLC interim president and CEO Linda Cavanaugh (BCLC)

Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

Semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Previous story
Morning Start: A 70-year-old woman ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days
Next story
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Gun with silencer, drugs seized from pair of Vernon homes, 2 arrested

Vernon Search and Rescue airlifted an injured hiker from the Monashee Mountain area Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (VSAR - Facebook)
Injured hiker airlifted from Monashees

A Canadian Flag flies upside down on the empty lawn of Parliament Hill, partially rendered as dirt amid the Centre Block construction project, on Canada Day in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
MP Mel Arnold: Being an effective Official Opposition

View of Lake Country from the Spion Kop Summit. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)
Taylor: Watering Walter’s memorial tree