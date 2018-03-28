Kamloops driver fined twice within 45 minutes for using cellphone

One driver in Kamloops could be out more than $1,000 after they were busted for distracted driving

A Kamloops motorist took a big hit to the pocketbook and could face a driving prohibition after being busted twice for distracted driving in a 45-minute span on Tuesday.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer spotted and ticketed a driver using a cellphone — an offence with a $368 price tag.

“Approximately 45 minutes later and only a few blocks away, the same officer noticed the same driver using their cellphone again and another traffic stop was conducted,” she said.

The driver was issued a second violation ticket for using an electronic device, with another fine of $368.

According to Shelkie, taking demerit points into consideration, the two tickets could cost the driver $1,431.

“As well, his driver’s licence may be reviewed by the superintendent of motor vehicles and he could face a possible prohibition from driving,” she said.

The double ding in fines followed news that Kamloops Mounties issued 74 tickets for distracted driving while set up at five locations in the city this month.

