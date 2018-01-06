Credit: Google Maps

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Updated: 8:09 a.m.

Kamloops platoon captain David Ferguson said the building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene. There was an extensive fire inside, so firefighters focused on protecting the area.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, said Ferguson. There were no services running to the building, so there would have been no normal cause of ignition, he said.

There were reports of people in the building earlier last year, but the fire department has not received any information on anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire, or in the area, said Ferguson.

The building has a few walls standing.

Original:

A Kamloops fire engulfed an abandoned restaurant last night.

On Jan. 5, at 5:23 p.m., Kamloops RCMP responded to assist with traffic control. The fire department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire of the restaurant at the North West corner of Hugh Allen Drive and Pacific Way, according to the RCMP.

