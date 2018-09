Pepper-spray incident puts Valleyview Secondary School on lockdown in Kamloops

—Kamloops this Week

Police are investigating an incident that put a Kamloops high school on lockdown Wednesday.

Mounties said they were called about a “pepper-spray incident” involving youths from another school just after noon.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

A firetruck was seen leaving the school just before 1 p.m., but three police cars remained.

Students also appeared to be coming and going from the school unimpeded.