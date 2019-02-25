(Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

  • Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man who sent a young teen cash, pizza and clothing in exchange for a nude photo pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to using telecommunications to arrange a sexual offence against a child.

Court heard 36-year-old Justin Harvey McGowan met a 13-year-old girl last September through the online app Whisper, which allows users to post anonymously.

The two never met face-to-face, but the girl sent McGowan a nude photo. In exchange, he sent her $100, a hoodie, pizza and a brownie.

Police were made aware of the situation and McGowan was arrested and charged.

McGowan apologized in court on Friday.

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated,” he said, noting he was intoxicated at the time.

READ MORE: Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

READ MORE: Advocates warn parents about Snapchat map dangers

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo is seeking a jail term of 12 to 18 months, while defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a six-month prison sentence.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey said he needs time to think about the sentence. Lawyers are expected to meet next week to set a date for a decision.

McGowan is not in custody.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school
Next story
Frustration and hope at Okanagan Habitat for Humanity event

Just Posted

Summer hours loom for North Okanagan disposal facilities

Armstrong/Spallumcheen, Greater Vernon facilities will return to summer hours March 1

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre takes on bullying

Two events for Pink Shirt Day at Vernon science centre

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured snowbiker

Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club, Helicopter Winch crew also provide valuable aid to injured man

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

Most Read