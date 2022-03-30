Kamloops Mounties investigate body found in North Thompson River

The body was discovered Tuesday in the Westsyde area

~Kamloops This Week

Kamloops police and the coroner are trying to identify a body pulled from the North Thompson River on Tuesday.

Mounties were called in just after 12:30 p.m. on March 29 to the 4300-block of Westsyde Road to investigate a report of a body floating in the river near that location, BC RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a press release.

That area is across the river from the Rayleigh neighbourhood.

Shoihet said an officer from the RCMP dive team was deployed to assist in recovering the deceased, the sex of whom cannot yet be determined by investigators.

“At this point it is too early to determine the nature of the incident, or whether criminality is suspected in the person’s death, “Shoihet said.

The BC Coroners Service has been called, and is conducting its own, concurrent investigation into the circumstances around the person’s death.

No further information is available from police at this time.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating car caught on video on wrong side of Highway 97

READ MORE: Two B.C. men arrested in international drug investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops