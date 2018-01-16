Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

— Kamloops This Week

A police response to a reported home invasion in Dallas early Tuesday morning, along with uncooperative victims, have prompted investigators to seek a search warrant for the Badger Drive home in which the incident took place.

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door.

“Police attended and found two residents inside who had been the victims of a home invasion,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said. “The assailants had left the area in a vehicle. Patrols were made of the area, but the suspects were not found.”

Shelkie said investigators noticed evidence of other criminal activity inside the home while inside.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police had secured the house and were seeking a search warrant.

Shelkie said the victims — who suffered minor injuries, but refused medical care —are not co-operating with the police, adding it is not known whether the home invasion was targeted or if the two parties are known to each other.

