Kamloops police deal with distraught man

An area of Kamloops was closed to traffic on Sunday while police dealt with a man in distress

Police in Kamloops had to close the area near Tranquille Rd and Ord Rd, on Sunday, due to a distressed man.

About 5 a.m., the man drove into the parking lot of the Brocklehurst dog park where his vehicle had got stuck over an embankment.

According to S/Sgt. Mat Van Laer the man appeared to be under some emotional distress and refused to

exit his vehicle for a period of time. This caused officers to re-route traffic around the area.

About two hours later, following a conversation with a police negotiator the man safely himself to officers without incident and was taken to a local medical facility.

