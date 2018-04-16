Kamloops police deal with distraught man

Police in Kamloops had to close the area near Tranquille Rd and Ord Rd, on Sunday, due to a distressed man.
About 5 a.m., the man drove into the parking lot of the Brocklehurst dog park where his vehicle had got stuck over an embankment.
According to S/Sgt. Mat Van Laer the man appeared to be under some emotional distress and refused to
exit his vehicle for a period of time. This caused officers to re-route traffic around the area.
About two hours later, following a conversation with a police negotiator the man safely himself to officers without incident and was taken to a local medical facility.