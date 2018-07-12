Kamloops police officer and suspect both pepper sprayed

An officer pepper sprayed a wanted man after the suspect bear sprayed him in the face

An early morning police chase in Kamloops turned into a tit-for-tat type of scenario between a suspect and an officer.

About 9 a.m. an RCMP officer discovered a man on a beach near the Thompson River who was wanted for breach of probation.

While trying to arrest the man, the suspect took off running and the officer followed.

RELATED: Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, at one point the suspect turned and bear sprayed the officer in the face.

“The foot chase continued where the officer was able to catch the suspect in the 200 block of Tranquille Road,” she stated.

At this point the officer dispersed his own eoresin capsicum (pepper) spray on the suspect and subdued him.

Traffic on Tranquille Road was delayed for a short time during the Kamloops’ morning commute while BC Ambulance tended to both the officer and the suspect.

Neither received any injuries.

Other police officers took the 26-year-old Kamloops man into custody.

All information will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine any charges in addition to the breach of probation charge.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide
Next story
Bail hearing set for suspect fended off by senior with cane

Just Posted

Trio of Vernon apartments cause backlash

North Vernon development aims to address housing shortage

GVAC to engage with public on Vernon Cultural Facility plan

The team plans to finalize the space within the next few weeks.

Grant would boost Vernon water treatment plant plan

“We are increasing construction if we get this grant.”

Bail hearing set for suspect fended off by senior with cane

Justin Wade Inverarity will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 17 for a bail hearing

Hockey champions meet

Washington head coach Barry Trotz attends Tigers lacrosse game

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Riders show talent in Vernon

PHOTOS: Vernon and District Riding Club horse show

Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Vernon students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious around Ambry Self Storage

Kamloops police officer and suspect both pepper sprayed

An officer pepper sprayed a wanted man after the suspect bear sprayed him in the face

Most Read