Kamloops police respond to distraught man in stolen rowboat

A water rescue call to Pioneer Park just east of downtown Kamloops on Friday afternoon involves police dealing with a man who ran from Mounties earlier in the day.

Police and firefighters can be seen in the water on a rescue boat and on the shoreline.

“Kamloops RCMP is currently engaged with a male on the river whose state of mind remains unclear,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said. “The male ran from police from an earlier incident. He then stole a rowboat found off the dock of a riverfront residence in Valleyview.”

Van Laer said an RCMP boat is on the water and officers are maintaining contact with the man, while other units are lining up on both shores of the river.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is also supporting police effort with its own vessel on the water in the area.

READ MORE: City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

READ MORE: To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP