Courtenay Vigne has been missing since June 11 and is known to spend time in Kelowna

Kamloops RCMP is asking for assistance in locating a missing resident.

37-year-old Courtenay Vigne has been missing since June 11. She has not been in contact with friends or family since.

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’4” tall, 125 lbs with blue eyes and hair dyed pink.

Vigne is known to spend time in the Kelowna area, according to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you have seen Vigne or know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Twila Amato

