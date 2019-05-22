Kamloops police expand their bait program

Kamloops RCMP bait program expands to include packages and bikes

Police are scatter items throughout the city in an attempt to lure thieves

Police aren’t just using bait cars to catch would-be thieves these days, now the RCMP have expanded the program to include bicycles and packages.

Over the May long weekend in Kamloops, four people were arrested who allegedly stole one of these items in separate incidences.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, the bait items are scattered throughout the city in an attempt to lure thieves to steal them.

What the criminals are not aware of is that the vehicles, bikes and packages are equipped with GPS tracking, which monitors the speed, direction and location of the item.

“We want thieves to know that there are bait vehicles, bikes and packages on the streets of Kamloops. Our hope is that, knowing they can be arrested, it will deter thieves from committing these crimes,” stated Shelkie.

Those arrested include a 55-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman.

This project is an ongoing initiative that the Crime Reduction Unit will be utilizing to combat property thefts in the City of Kamloops.

