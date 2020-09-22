Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a man who robbed the Domino’s pizza restaurant in Sahali on Monday night (Sept. 21).

Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said the man entered the store at Columbia Street and McGill Road at 10:55 p.m., approached one of the employee who was working at the till and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at, demanding money from the register.

The employee complied and the armed robber grabbed the cash and rode north on Columbia Street on a small bicycle.

The robber is white and short — standing about 5-foot-4 — and was wearing a dark jacked with three lines from the shoulder to the wrists and jeans. He had with him a square black bag with a single strap, satchel style.

“We are obviously taking this event very seriously and hope that the pictures released will assist in identifying this suspect” Van Laer said. “The employee responded the best he could and we are

very happy nobody got hurt.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

