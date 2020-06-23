Two men were arrested in Kamloops on April 25.

Kamloops RCMP search for suspicious man in Aberdeen

A man driving a white four-door car asked two young girls if they wanted a ride on June 22

Kamloops RCMP is searching for the driver of a white car who offered to give two children a ride on Monday evening.

On June 22, 2020, at 6:45 p.m., two children were walking along Linfield Drive in the Aberdeen area of Kamloops when a man driving a car pulled up beside them and asked if they wanted a ride. The girls then fled the area and went home.

The driver is described as being non-white and around 20-years-old with short hair. The vehicle he was driving is described as a white four-door with non-tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.

“It is unknown what the intent of the driver was, but this is a good time for parents to discuss stranger danger with their children,” said cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Tell your children that if they feel something is suspicious, they should say no, leave the area, go home (or to a safe place) and tell an adult what happened. In this situation, these children did exactly the right thing.”

