UPDATE: Missing Kamloops teen found

15-year-old indigenous teen Annie Michel thought to be in North Shore

Kamloops RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Annie Michel. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE

Kamloops RCMP said that the missing teen has been found and is back with her family.

Original

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to the police, 15-year-old Annie Michel is thought to be in the city’s North Shore area.

Michel is indigenous, five-foot-four and weights 125 pounds. She has a short black bob hair style and often wears a toque.

Anyone with information about Michel’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 250-828-3000.

With files from Kamloops This Week

