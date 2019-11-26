Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

  • Nov. 26, 2019 3:22 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops teenager who has admitted to a string of assaults and sexual assaults on social workers will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The 13-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in July to nine charges stemming from incidents involving youth care workers.

Details of the assaults have not yet been made public.

During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, a judge ordered the teen undergo psychiatric tests prior to sentencing.

Lawyers are expected to meet on Jan. 6 to set a date for sentencing.

READ MORE: Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver
Next story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Just Posted

Road sign gives Cherryville a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by Vernon restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Simply Christmas at Coldstream Light Up

Community Christmas event takes place Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pumps up in Vernon

Petro Canada jumps up nine cents

City of Vernon recognized for pedal power

Climate Energy Association honours city for forward thinking

WATCH: Lumby goes live on Still Standing

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Most Read