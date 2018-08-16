Kamloops volunteers say needle buyback program working

Kamloops volunteers Caroline King and Dennis Giesbrecht say a needle buyback program implemented in their city is working.
The pair presented to Vernon council their findings after operating a five cents per needle returned program since June 20.
“We only do this for two hours, and we’ve been doing this since June 20, so for 26 hours on the street and we’re nearly at 7,000 sharps collected,” said King. “That’s confirmed used sharps.”
Giesbrecht said the program is not run by a big organization with a big budget — the pair started the needles buyback with their own money ($500), and have received thousands of dollars in donations, along with donations of food and drink products to hand out. He measures success, he said, by reports he gets back from people in the neighbourhoods.
“The apartment blocks are not finding needles in their parking lots and on the street that they used to find,” said Giesbrecht. “They’re not finding them in parks like they used to find them. We have service agencies going out to clean up these needles telling us they’re not finding nearly as many as they used to. So that’s telling us that this project is working.”
The City of Vernon, through the Activate Safety Task Force recommendations, said in July it wants to investigate a private model for needle collection.
Coun. Dalvir Nahal, who has started discussions on such a buyback program locally, is encouraged by what she heard coming from Kamloops.
“It shows you that there is an issue and it’s not just in the Interior,” said Nahal. “It’s happening in Parksville, North Vancouver, all over the place. We have a crisis on our hands, whether it’s an addictions issue or mental health issue. This is part of that problem. The fact we’re having this conversation is a good start.”
