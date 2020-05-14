Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

  May. 14, 2020
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops woman was killed on Wednesday when her motorcycle was struck by a vehicle making an illegal left-hand turn on Highway 5, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 5 and Paul Lake Road at about 4 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Investigators believe a cream-coloured Kia Soul with Alberta plates turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, a woman in her 70s, was not injured and remained at the scene.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor.

The deceased motorcyclist had been riding with her husband on separate bikes. He was not struck.

Police have asked any witnesses or any drivers in the area with dash-cam footage to contact investigators at 250-828-3111.

car crash

