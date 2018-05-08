Kangaroo court summons Vernon residents

The North Okanagan’s prominent citizens may find themselves temporarily behind bars Tuesday when they’re locked up by Cops for Kids.

For the fourth year, the RCMP charity has partnered with the Armstrong Kin Club and Boston Pizza to send some otherwise law-abiding citizens to the slammer, in the name of helping children.

Suspects will be arrested and taken to Boston Pizza, where they’ll be tried by the presiding judge and face some time in the makeshift jail to fundraise their bail by calling friends and family to help them out of a sticky situation.

Donations made to Cops for Kids will count towards the perpetrator’s bail, and upon reaching their goal, they’ll be released from the kangaroo court. Money raised from this event will help Cops for Kids fund much needed medical equipment, therapies, learning tools, and mobility aids for local children.

“The need is continuing to grow for North Okanagan families with a child facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis,” said Armstrong Kin Club president Jim Martin. “The Armstrong Kin Club has partnered with Cops for Kids for many years and we’re looking forward to another year helping raise money for local children who need it most.

“If you’d like to snitch on a friend or co-worker, or even nominate yourself, we’d love to lock you up in our jail for a while.”

If you or someone you know might be deserving of a “summons,” please visit www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 to arrange their arrest.



