From left to right: Cayleb Hayman, five, Trey Carson, six and Larissa Dekker, nine, enjoy feeding one of the macropods, Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Kangaroo Creek Farm. - Image Credit: Carli Berry

Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

Lake Country’s popular tourist site has opened its doors for the season

Kangaroo Creek Farm in Lake Country has declared that spring is here as they open their doors once again.

The popular petting zoo is home to not only kangaroos but also wallaroos, bennet wallabies, an albino wallaby, sugar gliders, pot-bellied pigs, emus, parrots, peacocks, goats, fancy chickens, capybaras and Patagonian cavies.

The tourist attraction and also a local favourite has 4,000 people walk through a day during peak season and on the shoulder months, 400 people per day come to meet the animals.

Kangaroo Creek Farm will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hill Road in Lake Country.

