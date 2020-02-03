Keep Vernon safe with Community Safety Office

Those interested in policing, administration urged to submit volunteer applications

Those wishing to make a difference in Vernon can start now by volunteering with the Community Safety Office (CSO).

The Vernon CSO is a flagship operation of the Protective Services Community Safety Unit that provides the public with safety tips and educational information on crime prevention programs, drug awareness, bullying and community, personal and internet safety.

Volunteers also participate in several community events tackling administrative duties.

Volunteers must be over the age of 19 and must be able to commit a minimum of four hours per week for at least on year. They must also attend all required training sessions and meetings.

This is a great opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in policing, administration or human services.

More information and qualification requirements can be found on the City of Vernon website. Volunteer applications are available online or in the Community Safety Office at 3010 31st Avenue.

