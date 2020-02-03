Keep Vernon safe with Community Safety Office

Those interested in policing, administration urged to submit volunteer applications

Those wishing to make a difference in Vernon can start now by volunteering with the Community Safety Office (CSO).

The Vernon CSO is a flagship operation of the Protective Services Community Safety Unit that provides the public with safety tips and educational information on crime prevention programs, drug awareness, bullying and community, personal and internet safety.

Volunteers also participate in several community events tackling administrative duties.

Volunteers must be over the age of 19 and must be able to commit a minimum of four hours per week for at least on year. They must also attend all required training sessions and meetings.

This is a great opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in policing, administration or human services.

More information and qualification requirements can be found on the City of Vernon website. Volunteer applications are available online or in the Community Safety Office at 3010 31st Avenue.

READ MORE: GALLERY: Vehicle fire sparked in Vernon

READ MORE: Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway
Next story
GALLERY: Pickup hits multiple vehicles, ignites near school

Just Posted

Youth spread peace and love for Vernon seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

GALLERY: Pickup hits multiple vehicles, ignites near school

Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

Keep Vernon safe with Community Safety Office

Those interested in policing, administration urged to submit volunteer applications

Dust advisory clouds over Vernon

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Cotter Rink wins 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

The team from Vernon/Kelowna will head to the 2020 Tim Horton’s Brier in Kingston this month

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

UPDATE: Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks has been found and is safe

Fourteen-year-old Carson Hadwin went missing while snowboarding at Sun Peaks Resort on Feb. 2

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required.

Most Read