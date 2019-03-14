Keep your home safe while away on vacation: Vernon RCMP

Whether you’re calling it spring break or a break from winter, planning time away can be stressful.
However, being the victim of property crime can as well.
The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are reminding residents to not fall victim to property crime while away from their homes this spring.
“No one wants to return from a wonderful vacation to find that their home has been broken into,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “There are a number of safety and security measures that you can take to protect your home.”
“Ensuring personal safety while travelling seems to be top of mind for most when planning a holiday, however securing properties should be of high priority as well,” said Brett. “Homeowners often return to find their home burglarized, not a great way to end a trip. Following some of our simple safety tips could reduce their risk of being victims to property crime.”
There are simple things you can do to boost the security of your home and reduce the risk of break and enters.
By using CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) techniques around the exterior of your home, you can make a big difference to your security at home. Contact Rachael Zubick, Coordinator for the Vernon Community Safety at 250-550-7840 for a free consultation.
If you see something, say something.
Public safety is everyone’s responsibility – and it’s easy. The best way to do your part for public safety is to get connected with your neighbourhood, pay attention to what is going on around you and report any criminal or suspicious activity to the police, Brett said.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.