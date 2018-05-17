Large 12-inch pumps, like this one used in Peachland during the 2017 floods, will be deployed around Kelowna to keep the city’s drainage system near the lakeshore from backing up should the lake level rise further. —Image: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Keeping Kelowna’s lakeshore drains clear

Huge pumps to be used to keep lake water from backing up drainage systems along the lakeshore

With the level of Okanagan Lake quickly rising, a Kelowna official working with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says large pumps will once again be brought in to keep the city’s drainage system along the lakeshore working.

Alan Newcombe, operations section chief with the EOC, said the large 12-inch pumps will be used to pump lake water out of the drainage system if the level of the lake continues, as expected, to rise. The move is being made to avoid back-ups that would result in flooding downtown and in other spots along the lakeshore.

“We’ll probably see the pumps being deployed in the next few days but they may not have to be started up right away,” said Newcombe, who is also the director of infrastructure planning with the City of Kelowna.

There was some question about the availability of the the pumps—which have to be brought in from the Lower Mainland—given the current need in many other parts of the province. But Newcombe said he expects enough pumps will be available meet local needs.

READ MORE: LAKE COULD HIT FULL POOL BY FRIDAY

The huge pumps were brought in during last year’s flooding that hit the Central Okanagan and used at several spots downtown, near Kelowna General Hospital and in the Mission.

Newcombe said while it is the EOC will procure the pumps, it is the city that is asking for them. He said it’s currently unclear how many pumps the city will need.

Last year they were used along the lakeshore at Smith Avenue, in Kerry Park and on the boardwalk near the Grand Okanagan Hotel downtown, as well as at Royal Avenue near KGH and at Lakeshore and Cook Roads in the Mission. One of the large pumps was also used on the Peachland lakeshore last year as well.

While the lake level this year has not yet risen to the heights its reached last spring, Newcombe said it is rising quickly and the EOC and the city want to be prepared.

On Thursday, the EOC said it is advising people living along the lakeshore to prepare for the level the lake rose to last spring—343.25 centimetres—as a precaution. But at this point, it is not expecting level to surpass last year height.

Still, concerns about wakes from passing boats and high winds causing waves should also be taken into account when flood precautions are being taken, said EOC spokesman Ed Henczel.

He said with the recent hot weather, the lake level has risen quickly is now expected to reach full pool by Friday, much earlier than originally predicted. Last year, at its height, the lake level was 75 centimetres above full pool.

Provincial officials released a great deal of water from the lake through the Penticton dam in a March, April and early May in a bid to bring down the lake level in preparation for more water flowing into its via creeks and streams as a result of heavy snow melt in the surrounding mountains.

But that release was curtailed recently because of flooding problems south of Penticton, particularly around Osoyoos.

As late as two weeks ago, the province was predicting the lake level would only rise to to 40 to 45 centimetres above full full pool.

