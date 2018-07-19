-Image: Kelowna Riding Club

Keeping pets safe during Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna Riding Club, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital and Desert Park Osoyoos pitch in

  • Jul. 19, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

For pet owners that are unsure of how to ensure the safety of their loved ones, preparedness is key.

If you are under evacuation alert or order, make sure you have a bag already prepared with your pet’s food, lots of water, their dishes, a toy and any medication they may need. If your pet requires insulin injections purchase a small cooler so it can remain refrigerated.

Related: Smoky skies cause Okanagan-wide air quality issues

To protect your animals from the smoke caused by the Okanagan wildfires, keep windows closed and set air conditioning units to a temperature between 20°C and 22 °C. Watch closely for coughing, excessive panting or shortness of breath. If your pet shows these symptoms take them to a veterinary clinic immediately to be treated.

Pets can quickly get hypothermia or heatstroke so ensure they have lots of available water and shade while temperatures rise.

Related: Barn space offered to wildfire-threatened animals in Okanagan-Similkameen

Related:Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Horses:

The Kelowna Riding Club has 75 stalls available for horse owners affected by fires.

The club simply requests that stalls are properly cleaned after use.

In the past items have been left behind by those in a hurry to leave, such as hay, water buckets, halters, and leads.

For those not affected by the fires, the club would appreciate any donations of these essential items for evacuees.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Desert Park Osoyoos is offering barn space at no cost to horse owners impacted by wildfires anywhere in the Okanagan, near Princeton, Ashcroft or 100 Mile House.

Dogs, cats, small animals and reptiles:

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has opened their doors once again to provide food, shelter, and medication at no cost for all pet owners that have been evacuated.

“We do this every year, everyone needs shelter,” Dr. Moshe Oz said. “We started doing this in 2003, and every year since— This is a community, this is what we are here for, everyone helps each other.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

—With files from Kirsti Patton

Previous story
Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened
Next story
Campers find refuge at Penticton community centre

Just Posted

Search underway for missing Lumby man

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Vernon RCMP make three arrests related to local drug trade

Three males have been arrested for several offences of trafficking suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Wildfire near Lake Country held at 7 hectares

A fire near Dee Lake is not expected to grow

New health sciences building for Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus

The new $18.9 million, 2,800-square-metre building is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020

Update: Growth anticipated for Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

The wildfire across the lake from Peachland is burning at 200 hectares

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts breaks fundraising record for Vernon Gallery

More than $62,000 raised for Vernon Public Art Gallery through annual event

Firefighters hold Pike Mountain blaze

No further growth expected

Keeping pets safe during Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna Riding Club, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital and Desert Park Osoyoos pitch in

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Okanagan boaters advised to watch for wildfire air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers

Barn space offered to wildfire-threatened animals in Okanagan-Similkameen

Osoyoos Desert Park offering space for animals

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV driers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

Update: Placer Mountain wildfire, near Keremeos, triples in size

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Most Read