An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world’s largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

A Kelowna-based avionics company has shifted its production to PPE amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM) has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to Canadian healthcare workers, hospitals and medical professionals.

Although the aerospace industry has been deemed essential and global sales remain strong for the local manufacturer, AEM CEO Brian Wall identified available capacity in their 32,000 sq. ft. facility.

“When the news of the COVID-19 Pandemic initially broke, we immediately started discussions with local health authorities, as well as provincial and federal government representatives to offer support in any way we could,” said Wall, “we knew we had the equipment and expertise to manufacture various components of PPE and life-support equipment, so when presented with the opportunity to produce these urgently-needed shields, we got to work right away.”

AEM can manufacture approximately 1,500 masks a day, which are then assembled at another Kelowna facility then distributed across Canada, prioritizing provincial demand within B.C.

The company could also be a resource for producing ventilators.

“We have made ourselves available and stand at-the-ready to participate with the production of ventilators should there be a need to support the two government-approved organizations currently working jointly in this undertaking.”

READ MORE: Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

READ MORE: First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Health Centre evacuated
Next story
‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

Just Posted

Leaf pick-up springs into action in Vernon

In light of the current public health emergency, city not recommending neighbours collect leaves for compost

Our history in photographs

Check out this old photo from 1940 showcasing the front exterior of… Continue reading

Grannies a Gogo host virtual book launch

All proceeds from new title go to support South African grandmothers

COVID-19: Vernon council offers one-time grant for taxpayers

City of Vernon reduces property taxes payable by more than $906K amid pandemic

Vernon Tim Hortons outlet to reopen for takeout

Okanagan Landing outlet on 25th Avenue will open for takeout deliveries starting Thursday, April 16

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

Programs will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna man exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month

COVID Canada: Calm, cool and collected

As tests of leadership go, a global pandemic must be considered fearsome.… Continue reading

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

Other locations in community would be better suited for project

Summerland Health Centre evacuated

Odour of diesel fuel noticed in facility on morning of April 16

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increasess

Most Read