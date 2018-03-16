Kelowna airport expecting to be busy over spring break

Kelowna International Airport is expecting more than 100,000 passengers to flow through its terminal over the next three weeks. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna International Airport says it is expecting another busy spring break, with more than 100,000 passengers expected to pass though the terminal over the next three weeks.

So YLW is advising passengers to plan in advance and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport to reduce travel-related stress.

YLW anticipates increased, but steady traffic flow starting today March 16 and running through April 2.

So,to help make your travel experience as easy as possible, it is suggesting you heed the following advice:

• Consider alternative transportation to get to the airport—Although there are more than 2,600 vehicle spaces available, parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. People travelling during this period should consider using a taxi, limousine services, airport shuttle, public transit or having a friend or family members drop them off.

• Explore parking options—There are a number of parking options available to travelers at YLW, including short- and long-term, curbside and valet parking. YLW also has a new cell phone waiting area near the airport plaza. Those needing to park at YLW should follow signs and parking lot staff directions.

• Arrive at the airport early—The airport terminal building opens at 3:30 a.m. with check-in counters, pre-board screening and food services available at 4 a.m. It is recommended to check-in and drop off your baggage for domestic flights at least 90 minutes before your boarding time and at least two hours prior to international flights.

• Know what you can,and can’t, bring through security screening—Avoid surrendering items and guarantee your valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in your carry-on and checked baggage. If you’re bringing gifts, leave them unwrapped as they may need to be inspected. Check with your airline to learn about its baggage restrictions and fees.

• Confirm your airline’s identification requirements and pet policies—Check with your airline to ensure you have the required identification and valid travel documentation for everyone, including children. Some airlines have restrictions on travelling with pets during peak holiday periods. Talk to your airline in advance if you’re planning on travelling with your pet.

