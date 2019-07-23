Kelowna baby snatcher pleads guilty

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is sentenced to two years probation

The man who attempted to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms before jumping into Okanagan Lake and stripping off all his clothes was found guilty in Kelowna Provincial Court Tuesday.

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, pleaded guilty to assault charges and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The former B.C. hockey player had a 14-day mental health assessment, which was court-ordered three days after the incident occurred in Kerry Park.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

Between 2010 and 2017 he played for American teams and the University of Calgary, before finishing off in France for the last few seasons.

Nyren was given a conditional discharge with two years probation.

