Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

A Kelowna man faces potential criminal charges after RCMP stopped a possibly impaired boater on Okanagan Lake Tuesday (Aug. 09) evening near Vernon.

Officers were conducting patrols, checking 22 vessels for compliance.

“During one of those safety checks investigators detected possible signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication from a boat operator,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The man was asked to provide a breath sample, which he refused to do. He was arrested and the boat towed to shore. The boat operator is a 51-year-old Kelowna man.

“We want to remind everyone that impaired boating is illegal and punishable under the criminal code, said Sgt. Justin Thiessen, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “There’s zero tolerance for it and we will continue to be out checking for it.”

According to the Transport Canada website, convictions for a first offence of impaired can result in fines, prohibition from operating a boat or motor vehicle, seizure of the boat for a period of time, and possible prison terms.

