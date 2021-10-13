A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna buses facing service issues due to lack of drivers

BC Transit says struggles aren’t connected to recently announced vaccine mandate for drivers

Bus riders across the Central Okanagan are noticing some impromptu schedule changes and even missed stops this week.

BC Transit says the Kelowna Regional Transit system is currently experiencing challenges in delivering full service caused by a lack of operators.

The struggles come shortly after BC Transit’s inclusion in a mandate that all public service employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of November but the company said the mandate “is not directly connected” to the driver shortage.

“To minimize the impact these service challenges are having on customers, alerts are being posted immediately on BC Transit’s website once trip cancellations are confirmed,” said BC Transit in a statement emailed to Black Press Media.

BC Transit is currently recruiting transit operators for several systems across the province. The company says it is facing a labour shortage just like many other customer-facing organizations. To learn more about the recruitment campaign, visit workatfirst.com.

To sign up for email notifications for changes to specific routes, visit bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps/alerts.

READ MORE: Two arrested in stolen vehicle in Kelowna

READ MORE: UBCO Heat women’s cross-country team capture gold and silver

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCoronavirusKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Bats aren’t pests, droppings didn’t need to be disclosed to house buyers: B.C. judge
Next story
Researcher says B.C. meteor on the pillow was a 100 billion to 1 shot

Just Posted

The City of Vernon will add an outdoor skating rink to the planning process for the development of the Kin Race Track Lands park. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon adds outdoor skating to Kin Race Track plans

Gift from the Sea is a full-face mask performance based on the classic Celtic legend of the Selkie Bride, showing at Powerhouse Theatre Oct. 20-24. (Contributed)
Curtain finally opens at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

Lauren McNeil (left) and Joanna Brown (right) at the Trinity Western Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Contributed)
UBCO Heat women’s cross-country team capture gold and silver

The UBCO Heat softball club became national champions after defeating the St. Clair Saints on Sunday (Oct. 10) at the Canadian College Softball Association (CCSA) Championship game. (Contributed)
UBCO Heat softball club crowned Canadian College Softball Association champions