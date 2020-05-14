Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

The trial for a Kelowna cabbie accused of sexually assaulting a passenger has been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning fare on May 26, 2019.

Following an investigation by RCMP, Sidhu was arrested just four days later on May 30, 2019 and his chauffeur’s permit was seized by police. He has not been in custody since being released after his first court appearance on July 4.

His trial was meant to begin on May 13 but it was pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as the court is only hearing matters deemed ‘urgent’ by a judge.

Sidhu’s next appearance in court is slated for Aug. 12, at which time a new trial date will be scheduled.

