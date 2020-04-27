Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer meets with people from across the Okanagan during Canada Day celebrations at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park on July 1, 2019 . (File)

Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020

Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite our hope that we could still hold a modified version of ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ or even a large community celebration later in the summer, it’s now clear that won’t be possible,” confirmed Renata Mills, executive director with Festivals Kelowna. “Our team is quite disappointed but completely understands the importance of supporting efforts to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, and that includes cancelling large public events.”

Traditionally held on July 1 each year in multiple locations along Kelowna’s lakefront, the annual celebrations have typically attracted more than 60,000 visitors to the day-long event and featured six stages of live outdoor entertainment, interactive games, artisans, community group displays, food stations, and a fireworks display.

“We have been contacting our event partners, performers, and participants to ensure they are aware of our decision, and coordinate refunds for vendors,” said Mills. “We’d like to express our tremendous appreciation and thanks to the many sponsors, participants, and event partners who have been very patient and supportive through this unusual time. Ever optimistic though, we will begin our planning for next year and look forward to welcoming everyone to ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ on July 1st, 2021.”

Coronavirus

