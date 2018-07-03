Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Esa Carriere, 23, died after being stabbed during an altercation downtown July 1

Esa Carriere died of his wounds after being stabbed in downtown Kelowna July 1. —Image: Facebook

A young man, who died after being stabbed in downtown Kelowna Monday night, is being remembered as a “super nice guy” with a great sense of humour.

Esa Carriere, 23, was from Mississauga, Ont. and had just started a new job in Kelowna working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

Tragically, on Canada Day, he became the first murder victim in Kelowna this year.

According to police, Carriere was fatally stabbed during an altercation at the Queensway bus loop around 10:50 p.m. on July 1. The stabbing occurred just as the annual Canada Day fireworks show ended and the area was flooded with people.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something to come forward.

“Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of City Hall on Queensway across from O’Flannigan’s Liquor Store between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. (July 1)” said Const. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

Jeff Blower, the general manager at Kelly O’Bryans said while Carriere had only been working at the restaurant for less than a week, he seemed like a very nice guy.

“It’s really surprising, just brutal,” said Blower. “I hope that with all the video (surveillance cameras in downtown Kelowna) they will catch the (person responsible).”

Carriere’s friends also took to his Facebook page to express their condolences in the wake of his death.

“RIP friend” wrote Anton Perera. Connor Morgan simply wrote “Rest in Peace.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to try and raise approximately $13,000 to ship Carriere’s body back to his family in Mississauga and pay for his funeral.

“In a time of devastation and grief, we all need friends and family to support us through our losses,” says the GoFundMe page. “Esa Carriere, a loved brother of ours, has passed on into the Mercy of Our Lord. May Allah SWT forgive, bless, and enlighten him in the hereafter.”

