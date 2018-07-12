(AP Photo/John Locher)

Kelowna cannabis company waiting to receive licence

Zen Labs was recently inspected by Health Canada to receive its cannabis licence

A Kelowna cannabis company has completed its inspection with Health Canada to become a licensed dealer.

On June 26, Health Canada’s Regional Regulatory Compliance and Enforcement Team was on-site for a scheduled inspection of Zen Labs’ facility located in the city, according to a GTEC news release.

The purpose of the inspection was to confirm that Zen Lab’s security plans met Health Canada’s directive on physical security requirements and that all the necessary standard operating procedures, document control, record keeping and any other key factors pertaining to Zen Labs receiving its final license have been met, the release said.

If the final license is approved, Zen Labs would be authorized to possess, transport, analyze and conduct research and development with cannabis. Furthermore, upon final licensing approvals, Zen Labs intends to apply for amendments to the license to further conduct other activities relating to cannabis.

“As we strive to establish ourselves as a leading vertically integrated company, this puts GTEC and its group of companies, one step closer towards reaching this objective,” said CEO Norton Singhavon, of GTEC Holdings. “Obtaining a Licensed Dealer will allow for GTEC to control the entire process of cultivation, extraction and quality assurance, internally with full accountability through the eco-system we have worked diligently to create.”

