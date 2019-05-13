Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store

THC Biomed announced new agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch on May 9

A Kelowna cannabis producer has entered into an agreement to supply strains exclusively to the BC Cannabis Store.

Licensed producer THC Biomed will supply 3.5-gram and 7-gram formats of its Atomical Haze, West Coast Dream, Original Cheese, Jacky White and Landrace strains exclusively to the store until December 2019.

“The agreement was entered into after the BC Liquor Distribution Branch met with THC BioMed management and toured THC’s flagship facility in Kelowna,” a release said last week.

New strains will include West Coast Dream, Original Cheese and Jacky White.

West Coast Dream and Original Cheese are both hybrids with a half-and-half mix of Indica and Sativa, but with different levels of THC. Jacky White is a hybrid as well, but is Sativa-dominant.

The new strains were shipped recently and should be available in the store soon.

“We are proud that our products will be featured in our home province of B.C.,” CEO and president John Miller said in the release. “We continue to strive to produce cannabis products that are pure, clean and potent.”

Miller also said the company is looking forward to launching THC Kiss, an organic cannabis beverage, when regulations permit.

