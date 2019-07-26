Kelowna car thief sentenced

Stanley Nickason will be released from jail in 33 days

A prolific offender was sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court, on Friday.

Stanley Nickason, 37, is sentenced to 22-months jail time and one-year probation for charges of stolen property, failing to stop for a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

After Nickason’s time spent already in jail he will be released on probation in just over a month.

READ MORE: Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed

The judge recognized Nickason’s Indigenous background, his efforts to stay sober on the methadone program and the fact he has a supportive family and work waiting for him upon release.

However, the judge did not discount Nickason’s 68 prior convictions.

Nickason isn’t permitted to be in a vehicle without the owner at any time and he is prohibited from driving for eight-years.

READ MORE: Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

On May 30, 2018, Nickason stole a blue 1990 GMC pick-up truck in Penticton and fled from police the following day, while driving without a licence.

Last Friday in court, Nickason plead guilty to all three charges and told the judge he sincerely wants to get his life back on track.

