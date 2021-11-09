Kelowna city council moves forward with creative hub plans at former RCMP detatchment

Kelowna city council decided to move forward with plans for a creative hub at the former RCMP detachment at 350 Doyle Avenue, concluding phase one of the feasibility study.

Council gave the go-ahead during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to a city staff report, a creative hub in the area is feasible and is a much-needed space for creative production and community arts programs. The space is intended to better support cross-collaboration between arts and culture groups in the city. It will operate on a space-sharing model within the Cultural District of the city and is estimated to be around 6,000 sq. ft. in size. The project will cost around $3.1 million to build.

“I am quite enthusiastic about this. I think back to former councillors envisioning the Rotary Centre of the Arts… It’s a tremendous asset to the cultural community and I see this as a small step in the same direction,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

Phase two of the feasibility study is expected to span over 2022 and 2023 and is expected to cost the city $100,000. City staff will work closely with the developer on the project to negotiate a schematic design of the hub, fund development and an operating model. City staff will also explore the potential for the long-term recovery of costs associated with building the space, an issue that Coun. Gail Given expressed during Monday’s council meeting.

“When delivered, the Creative Hub will provide multiple benefits to the operating organizations, to the arts community, and to audiences, and has the potential to lend positive profile and animation to the overall development itself,” wrote city staff in their report.

READ MORE: Kelowna council moves redevelopment of former cop shop to public hearing

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



Arts and cultureCity of KelownaKelowna