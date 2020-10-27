Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall has been hit by anti-pandemic graffiti, covering multiple walls of the building.

The tagging seems to have appeared overnight.

Messages condemn what it refers to as the ‘plandemic’, claiming people survive the virus, but not economic collapse. Tagging on the ground at a nearby entrance says ‘no new normal’.

As of 10:00 a.m., the messages remain on the building. A security guard on duty told the Capital News a service request has been made to deal with the vandalism.

The City and Kelowna RCMP have yet to comment.

More to come.

Kelowna City Hall is covered with anti-COVID, conspiracy theorist messaging this morning. More than a couple spelling mistakes present… @cityofkelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/TSGe5AeC80 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 27, 2020

