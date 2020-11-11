Kelowna city hall hit with more graffiti

City staff were once again cleaning the city hall after another vandalism incident. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The Kelowna city hall has been hit by taggers again though this time around, the graffiti urged residents to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, some city staff were again cleaning the outside of the city hall. Some of the messages stated “we want our freedoms back” and “lest we forget”.

But the messages also echo the anti-pandemic sentiments that were first spray-painted onto the city hall, such as “now we have surrendered those freedoms” and “honour those who died for our freedoms by demanding them back”.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information. We will update this story as more details become available.

