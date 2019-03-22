Kelowna coffee maker responds to product recall

Kelowna’s Cherry Hill Coffee released a statement Friday to provide clarification on the voluntary recall of its N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee product.

Cherry Hill Coffee said that it was a voluntary recall, and was not initiated by did Interior Health, the statement said.

“We worked with Interior Health, who reviewed our production and distribution and determined that we needed to make improvements to our transport and delivery to ensure we maintain refrigeration of the product at all times,” Cherry Hill said in the statement.

There have been no reports of incidents or anyone reported sick from drinking the product from any retailers of the coffee in B.C. Cherry Hill Coffee said that the quality and safety are paramount for the local business.

Because cold brew coffee is produced without heat and is not meant for immediate consumption, cold brew coffee has a higher food safety risk than hot coffee, the statement said.

“We were instructed to change our best before date from 4 months to 2 months and to improve record keeping. In light of the new information and concerns that refrigeration at retail or the consumer level were beyond our immediate control, we thought the responsible measure was to cease any production or sales and conduct a voluntary recall.”

“This was the sole and unanimous decision of the team at Cherry Hill Coffee and was not mandated by Interior Health,” said the statement.

Cherry Hill Coffee suggests that any remaining N7 Nitro beverages are disposed, or returned.

