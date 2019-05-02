Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

With gas prices on the rise, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has started a petition to cut B.C.’s carbon tax.

The petition on the federation’s website states, “drivers in British Columbia cannot afford soaring gasoline prices, the price of gasoline in B.C. is high because the B.C. government keeps increasing taxes on gasoline and diesel and fighting pipeline expansions.”

The petition comes after a passerby shouted about carbon tax when Premier John Horgan was speaking at a Vancouver Island press conference Tuesday. Horgan responded by saying the carbon tax is not the reason for the increase in prices at the pumps, blaming refiners for not making enough product to meet the demand for gas in the province.

B.C. gas pumps have hit more than $1.78 a litre in some communities. In the Okanagan drivers may have to fill up at anywhere between $131.9 to $1.49 a litre.

“It’s getting out of control now, I’m from Vancouver and it’s a little cheaper in Kelowna, but I choose to walk more than drive because it’s getting really expensive and I don’t see it changing anytime soon,” said motorist Mike Carter.

