Kelowna council approves plane-shaped aviation museum

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays

KF Aerospace has received unanimous approval from Kelowna city council to erect an aviation museum near the Kelowna International Airport.

City staff called the project, dubbed the KF Aerospace Centre For Excellence, “unique,” telling the story of the local company and the aviation industry. The building is itself modelled after an airplane, with the ‘wings’ acting as the hangers.

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays, including a Convair CV-580 and Douglas DC-3, as well as a Hawker Tempest MKII.

Complete with an airfield viewing gallery, cafeteria area and an upper story for conference rooms, the centre will host public tours and educational programs, and provide visitor access from the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Construction is intended to begin in 2021 and the facility is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

READ MORE: Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves annual Bernard Avenue closure

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna